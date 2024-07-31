Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer back in court

Rex Heuermann appeared in court – authorities have received more than 7,000 tips since his arrest last year. He has pleaded not guilty.

July 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live