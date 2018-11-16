In alleged scheme, couple, homeless man accused of raising $400,000 'on a lie'

More
Prosecutors say the trio's entire story was fabricated to earn money from kindhearted people through GoFundMe.
7:30 | 11/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In alleged scheme, couple, homeless man accused of raising $400,000 'on a lie'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59235432,"title":"In alleged scheme, couple, homeless man accused of raising $400,000 'on a lie'","duration":"7:30","description":"Prosecutors say the trio's entire story was fabricated to earn money from kindhearted people through GoFundMe.","url":"/Nightline/video/alleged-scheme-couple-homeless-man-accused-raising-400000-59235432","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.