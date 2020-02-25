Transcript for How Ambra Gutierrez, other alleged victims worked to expose Harvey Weinstein: Part 2

They are among the first women to come forward against Harvey Weinstein, the original silence breakers. Actress Rosanna Arquette and rose Mcgowan, praising today's conviction. It's a step in the right it's vindication for all the women being harmed. It gives hope to other victims that when they report a crime their voices will be heard. Today is a powerful day and a huge step forward in collective healing. Reporter: Today's verdict a watershed moment for the more than 90 women who say Weinstein assaulted them, including Tara lei wolf who testified against Weinstein in court. Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. What goes through your mind? Hearing it said so bluntly and cleanly, it's landing. It's landing heavy right now. Nobody wants to offend you or nobody wants to see you cry like this. But I want to. I want to let it out. Because I've been holding it back for so long. Vindication. It is vindication. Reporter: Taralei was a 28-year-old waitress and aspiring actress at a trendy new York restaurant when she first met the Hollywood mogul. Where I worked we were told who people were when they walked in, if they had a name of sorts. We were always warned so that we had the best service or felt like they were important. Reporter: She was asked by prosecutors to testify about her own story to help bolster the case and establish a pattern of behavior. What was it like to speak in a packed courtroom and to be under the harsh glare of defense cross-examination? The physical aspect of walking into the courtroom it's overwhelming and intimidating. Reporter: She testified that after being manipulated into meeting Weinstein at his apartment he held her down and raped her. I think it's important to understand what someone like tarale or the other women testified to really had to go through. I don't think anything could prepare anyone frankly for walking into that room with 100 journalists, with a group of defense lawyers sitting at the table and Harvey Weinstein looking very menacing. You know, when she was raped and then have to go -- undergo a cross-examination. That is not easy for anyone. How did Harvey Weinstein use his power against you? I apologize for the pause but -- No, take your time. Reporter: The intimidation of his demeanor. His stature both in his own mind and ego and his physical stature, which is incredibly different from what he looks like today. Even his network of who he knows when he walks into a room. His association with at the time my boss. So the defense basically accused you of not remembering certain things, it was too fragmented. Knowing how long ago my event happened, I guess we kind of assumed that that's what they would go for, but what was reminded -- what I was reminded of by other people and I kept telling myself, you know your truth, you know your story. My story has not changed. I had never replayed it for anybody like that before. That publicly certainly. That publicly. That was definitely the hardest because when you say it out loud it becomes a little more real and when it stayed inside of me it was my story, my secret and didn't have to be real. But that's also part of the cleansing, is to say it out and then the other hurdles were what about me would come under attack. And what was it like to face Harvey Weinstein? To be honest, I avoided looking over when I walked through and sat down. There was a moment when I felt like I needed to. For? Strange reason I did glance over and it sort of got me a little. I went -- I needed to kind of retract a little bit and sit back and realize I'm not here for that. Are you glad you testified? I'm so glad I did. Why? Because of how I feel right now. As you said earlier, courage is contagious. It got me to come forward and it's getting other people to come forward. That's what I'm getting from this. I hope other people are too. Reporter: Weinstein's conviction a major legal victory for the "Me too" movement. Are you proud? I've heard the word proud, brave, and courage a lot directed at me, and I haven't quite registered that yet. I'm trying to. And I think it's really humbling. So it does bring out this I'm not quite there yet, but I think I will love to embrace that word. Proud. It's not only a teaching moment for Harvey Weinstein. But it is also for other rich powerful famous men who have committed acts of gender violence against women, who've raped them or sexually assault them or sexually abused them, and who thought they can get away with it. Gloria Allred has spent her career fighting for women's rights. She's become a tireless force in the "Me too" era, representing dozens of women with allegations against famous and powerful men including three of the women who testified at Weinstein's trial. I call this the legal rec Ong, which was done because so many brave women spoke out. Reporter: Brave women like ambra Gutierrez, who helped turn the tide. Today amidst the chaos outside the courtroom there was a brief moment for the two women to finally meet face to face. Thank you so much tore your courage. Thank you so much for doing whatever you did. Thank you. I'm very proud of my clients. Are you happy about the result today? Yeah. Of course. I was -- I mean, the trauma that I lived in 2015 I felt, you know, this anxiety every single day. Now waiting for the result it's kind of like I wanted to be here to get a any memory of the positive. I'm very happy. This is all because of the empowerment of women. As lawyers we can't do it without courageous young women like you.

