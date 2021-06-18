24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

America Strong: McDonalds franchise owner turns 2 locations into COVID-19 vax sites

Yolanda Travis, who owns McDonalds franchises in Chicago, wanted to help those in her underserved community get COVID-19 vaccinations and launched a social media campaign to spread the word.

