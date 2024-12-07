Amy Adams explores feral reality of motherhood in new movie ‘Nightbitch’

ABC News' Deborah Roberts interviews actor Amy Adams about her new dark comedy where she plays a stay-at-home mom who transforms into a dog at night.

December 7, 2024

