Andra Day, on sharing the screen with Glenn Close in Lee Daniels' horror flick

ABC News’ Juju Chang sat down with the singer and actress to talk about "The Deliverance," the lengths she'll go to prepare for a role and using her full name for her upcoming album.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live