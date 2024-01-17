Annette Benning discusses intense swimming prep for new role

The Oscar winner speaks with Juju Chang about her career and diving into the career of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad for her latest film.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live