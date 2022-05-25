A look at the AR-15 style, semi-automatic weapons used in many mass shootings: Part 2

ABC News’ Matt Gutman travels to a gun show in Harker Heights, Texas, to investigate the debate on raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15 style rifle from 18 to 21 years old.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live