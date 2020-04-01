Transcript for Ariel Castro kills himself in prison after 3 women held captive by him escape: Part 2

Seven years ago tonight. It was eight years ago tonight. It's been nine years. Today marks ten years since Amanda disappeared. After a while we thought these girls will never be found. They're dead. They're gone. It's a warm spring day, and a source of hope for escape would come from the most unexpected place. 6-year-old Joslin. Joslin goes downstairs and she runs back up, and she says I don't find daddy, daddy's nowhere around. My heart immediately started pounding. Should I chance it? This was the one time your room was not locked. Never before in ten years had that happened. I'm like, okay, now I just got to fly out this front screen door and I'm free. And that didn't happen. And it's padlocked. She pushes it enough that she can get her arm out. I'm just like waving my arm. I'm like, somebody please, please help me. I'm Amanda berry. Charles Ramsey, Ariel Castro's neighbor, sitting on his porch, eating a Big Mac and hears this noise. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom! What the hell is that? She said get me out of this He started trying to pull on the door and he couldn't get it open either. So he kind of kicks it. Out comes Amanda, out comes the little girl, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Help me! I'm Amanda berry, I've been kidnapped. And I've been missing for ten years. And I'm here. I'm free now. You threw the lights and sirens on and started heading southbound. I'm heading over there. We head onto Seymour. And it's Amanda. Looks the same as the missing persons flier. Then she gives us, there's two more girls in the house. When I get to the door, I try to pull it open, and I can tell it's been chained shut from the inside. So I started to boot it a few times. Finally, the whole screen door and everything came off. We all rushed into the home. I hear noises in the hallway. Police, police! I push my head out. I see a badge. So I book in my underwears and my tee shirt, ran up and jumped in their arms. And said never let me go. It took me a while to come out of my room. Because I didn't believe that they were cops. Then all of a sudden, I see another person walking out. I knew who it was. She was thin. Pale. But I needed confirmation. So I asked her her name. She told me her name was Georgina Dejesus. And I told her, we've been looking for you for a long time. We found'em! We found'em! Reporter: The manhunt is on, but it's not a long one. Because in short order, police are able to find Ariel Castro, who's behind the wheel of his mazda me miata. The police pulled him over in his car, and Castro didn't say a word, nothing. I told the girls we have the suspect in custody, and they were all like oh, thank god. You could see the relief in their eyes. I wish that I could dream, I need somebody to wake me up. I remember Amanda berry and her sister hugged so, so tight. She was skinny and short hair, but she was still beautiful. What was it like when you introduced your daughter to them? She gave them a hug like she'd known them forever. Please be seated. He was charged with 977 counts, including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping. He did everyone a favor, it seems, by agreeing to a plea deal. And he was sentenced to life in prison, plus years. Michelle is the only one that came to court to speak. You took 11 years of my life away. And I have got it back. Where did you find the strength to do that in. I had to show him that he no loner has control over me. That he doesn't define who I am. I define who I am. For ten miserable years, they survive. But Ariel Castro lasted just one month and one day in prison before apparently taking his own life. You said you could never forgive him. Do you fill feel that way? I absolutely do feel that way. Because I never got to see my mom again. And I'll never, ever, ever forget about that. The community needed it to go away. It provoked things in people to drive by there and see it still standing. Michelle came and released some balloons. The first thing I thought is they're taking a horrible situation, turning it into good. Michelle, she's found happiness and joy. She's married. Tell us about Miguel. Oh, my gosh. He is the love of my life. She's like a big bomb in a small package. You can overcome all obstacles that stand in your way. Don't let the darkness control your light in your life.

