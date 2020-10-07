On the Arizona frontlines, where first responders are battling a COVID-19 crisis

More
COVID-19 cases are rising in Arizona, particularly in the Phoenix suburb of Maryvale. As firefighters and EMTs respond to more calls, test sites and hospitals become increasingly strained.
7:01 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for On the Arizona frontlines, where first responders are battling a COVID-19 crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:01","description":"COVID-19 cases are rising in Arizona, particularly in the Phoenix suburb of Maryvale. As firefighters and EMTs respond to more calls, test sites and hospitals become increasingly strained.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71707705","title":"On the Arizona frontlines, where first responders are battling a COVID-19 crisis","url":"/Nightline/video/arizona-frontlines-responders-battling-covid-19-crisis-71707705"}