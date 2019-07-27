How authorities finally captured the BTK serial killer: Part 2

More
Before his sentencing, the families of Dennis Rader's victims faced him in court and read emotional victim impact statements.
7:00 | 07/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How authorities finally captured the BTK serial killer: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:00","description":"Before his sentencing, the families of Dennis Rader's victims faced him in court and read emotional victim impact statements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"60798599","title":"How authorities finally captured the BTK serial killer: Part 2","url":"/Nightline/video/authorities-finally-captured-btk-serial-killer-part-60798599"}