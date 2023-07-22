Barbie: Life in Plastic Part 2: The evolution of an iconic doll

From department store shelf debut in 1959 to her big-screen debut, Barbie has come a long way, and evolved with the surrounding pop culture.

July 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live