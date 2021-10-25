Ben Affleck reflects on what it means to be a good father figure in ‘The Tender Bar’

The 49-year-old actor takes the character of an unpretentious, working-class bartender and surrogate father to his nephew J.R., an aspiring writer, in a new movie directed by George Clooney.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live