Transcript for Biden, advocates renew calls for gun reform after Colorado shooting that killed 10

I just started counting in between shots and listening to see what direction he was heading. Reporter: For Sarah a normal trip to the grocery with her 21-year-old son -- Active shooter, get away! Reporter: Turned into a terrifying day that will haunt her forever. Once we got outside, I noticed there were people in the street and they weren't moving. My son grabbed me and said, no, we can't do anything, they're out in the open. So we ran. Something just happened here, guys. Reporter: The moment Americans fear. Did you see which way the shooter went? Reporter: And far too many have experienced. We've got people down inside king soopers. Holy . Reporter: Ten dead after carnage at the king soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado. Denny strong, even stanisic, Rikki Olds, tralona, Bartkowiak, Suzanne fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody waters. This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder county. It's a horrific event, we're heartbroken as a nation to see that we've returned to some of our old patterns of mass shootings. Reporter: For those who were at the scene, absolute shock. I could smell the gunpowder, so they were pretty close. We were sitting and I could hear shots. Reporter: The first shots around 2:30 Monday afternoon. The alleged gunman opened fire in the parking lot. It looks like we have an active shooter. Someone's downright here. Reporter: He came to shop for groceries, instead he filmed this. There's people lying in the Street, guys, he went in the store! Down there! Oh my god. Guys, we got people down inside king soopers. Reporter: Police responded, quickly surrounding the The entire building is surrounded. You need to surrender. + Reporter: Officer Eric Talley the first member of law enforcement on the scene. As police engaged in a shoot-out with the suspect, officer tally was gunned down. His service and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Reporter: Sarah moodshadow tells colleague Matt GE hasn't been able to stop thinking about it. What's the image you can't shake? My son's face. Seeing my son scared like that R. I told him, we only have 3 seconds. We have to move now. I said, don't look anywhere, don't hesitate, don't stand up, just run. Just run. Reporter: An hour after the shooting started, police took the suspect into custody with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Now in stable condition. This suspect has been identified as Ahmad Alissa, 21. Reporter: The suspect charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, held without bail. Among the lives lost the first to respond, Boulder police officer Eric tally. Officer Eric tally died heroically. Reporter: 11 years on the a husband and father of seven. His grief-stricken mother, Judy, speaking to our affiliate KOAT. He was so deeply loved by everyone. Reporter: When she heard there was a shooting in Boulder she combed through the video, looking for her son, before the call came. My son gave his life to save those people. Reporter: Another victim, 25-year-old Rikki Olds, a manager at grocery store whose family described her as a firecracker. It's just so sad. Reporter: Her family said they watched the livestream in horror, desperately trying to reach her. We actually heard gunshots still, breaking down into tears and it hadn't come on the news Reporter: Denny -r44stong, an employee remembered by a classmat He was a free spirit. He did what he loved. Didn't really care what others thought. Reporter: 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney, who last summer walked her daughter down the aisle. He was about to become a grandfather, his daughter tweeting, I know he would want me to be strong. All lives believed to be taken at the hand of one man, the alleged shooter born in Syria, emigrated to the U.S. At 3 years old, now a U.S. Citizen. In 23 he was charged with a third degree assault. In 2018 charged with criminal mischief. If you look at mass shootings, particularly in this country, they're really driven by a person who feels disenfranchised, alienated by those around them, and they're mad and they're going to extender a.m.ize that anger onto the rest of us. Reporter: Police say the suspect bought an ar-556 pistol less than a week before the shooting. Family members told investigators they saw him playing with what looked like a machine gun in their home. President Biden addressed a grieving nation for the second time in a week. While a flag was still flying at half staff for the tragedy, another American city's been saw her scarred by gun violence and resulting trauma. And a state that I hate to say it because we're saying it so often. My heart goes out. Reporter: The city of Boulder has become the latest on a long list of Colorado communities whose names are now sin 9 moss with mass shootings. Aurora, 12 died at a movie theater. Colorado Springs, three killed and nine injured at a planned parenthood. A day of horror in Littleton, Colorado, south of Denver -- Reporter: Seared into our nation's collective memory, Littleton, where 12 students and one teach wear killed at columbine high school in 1999. Those are Daniel's shoes? Yes. Those are Daniel's shoes, the shoes he was wearing that day. You still wea them more than 20 years later? It's my connection with him. I feel I'm walking in his shoes in when great debate about what to do about gun violence in Reporter: 22 years ago, Tom Mauser lost his son there. I think about Daniel, but I really try not as much to think about what happened on that day because it was just, you know, just the worst thing that's going to ever happen to a Reporter: This week the tragic reminder of the son he lost. It's especially painful, any mass shooting. More so when it's in my own state. But this one was especially bad because I got a call from a friend whose daughter was in the store when it happened. Reporter: A fierce advocate for gun tk reform, Mauser helped pass legislation in Colorado, closing a loophole that allowed the columbine shooter to obtainv' a gun. A big part of my frustration is we're only able to talk about this issue after mass shootings, large mass shootings. Despite the fact that we lose so many people every day but we don't deal with it because it's too overwhelming and we don't end up dealing with it at all. Reporter: The Boulder shooter's weapon, similar to the one used in parkland, Las Vegas, Aurora, sandy hook, and countless others. Once you have a terrorist use a certain type of weapon like an ar-15, it kind of creates a cult-like attraction. You have a copycat effect. Reporter: Just last week, a judge blocked Boulder from enacting an assault weapons ban. The measure was put in place in 2018 following the parkland school shooting. President Biden now calling to reinstate the national assault weapons ban. I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the house and senate to act. Reporter: Neither of the bills proposed by the house would have stopped the shooter. I think in both situations, you had people buying firearms that, based on the current laws, could purchase firearms. And if you look at the history of people who commit mass shootings, a vast majority1udk of them get their weapons legally. Let me simply say this. This cannot be our new normal. We should be able to feel safe in our grocery stores. We have lost far too many lives. We hear so often, I never thought this would happen to me. My message to everybody else is, don't wait for that day. This gun culture that we have in America that's led to this situation, don't wait till then. Reporter: Here in Boulder, jjz that those ten lives lost will not be forgotten. People have been showing up to this memorial for officer tally are that's his patrol car and you can see people leaving flowers. He ran in.d knowing that there was a shooting. He ran in going right after him. He sacrificed his life for America. Our thanks to will.

