-
Now Playing: Billie Eilish says performing James Bond song was a dream come true
-
Now Playing: Billie Eilish on journey to singing new Bond theme: ‘Feels like I’m in a dream’
-
Now Playing: Rapper Pop Smoke shot and killed in alleged gang-related shooting
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of jury deliberations ends with no verdict in Harvey Weinstein case
-
Now Playing: Elton John cancels more concerts amid health battle
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access for Feb. 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Tony Goldwyn talks 'Scandal,’ being nude on stage and more
-
Now Playing: Shay Mitchell reveals her momfession, talks ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and more
-
Now Playing: Did Shay Mitchell name her child after A from ‘Pretty Little Liars?’
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke discuss Ben Affleck's comments about Jennifer Garner
-
Now Playing: Steve Martin and Martin Short announce new comedy tour
-
Now Playing: Tomi Adeyemi, Jason Reynolds and Kiley Reid share Black History Month book picks
-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives’ star in hot seat over alleged fake house-flipping
-
Now Playing: ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’net Dubois dies at 74
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Dwyane Wade opens up about his daughter, Zaya
-
Now Playing: 'Good Times' actress Ja'Net Dubois dies at the age of 74
-
Now Playing: New York jury gets Harvey Weinstein case
-
Now Playing: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr. on the story behind ‘For Life’
-
Now Playing: En Vogue discuss their 30 year anniversary plans
-
Now Playing: Are 50 Cent's social media feuds for real?