Transcript for Being black in America

Pitts. Reporter: This is not the first big story any of us have covered. Combined, we have nearly 400 years of experience covering the news. But long before that, we've been black in America. Just tell us when you are ready, sir. Let's just start talking. I'm ready. All right. Let's get started. Don't shoot! Don't shoot! This is really difficult. Difficult is a word that rings true for most of us in America tonight, as we see and sense the pain that engulfs our nation. It is true for most of us who have spent our lives covering pain from many corners of the globe. Here we are right in the shadow of the Republican national convention. I've been reporting for more than 20 years now. And rarely very emotionally moved by a story that I take home with me. Sadly, have had to cover more than one of these incidents of police brutality where a young black man is killed. And in each of those, it's hard to not think of yourself. Telling a story, and I am seeing an image of me. A black man, being killed on camera. What that does to you, to see yourself, essentially, executed on TV so often. Death caught on camera has indeed taken a toll on America. It dramatizes the harsh truth. Black men are two and a half times more likely to be killed by police than whites. Incarceration rate is almost six times higher than for white and black men are likely to have encounters with police regardless of zip code, paycheck or public status. The black color of your skin makes people scared of you. Oftentimes, the sin? The color of your kin. I'm doing nothing but driving while black. The angry and mostly peaceful demonstrations across America are about many things, many people. George Floyd, justice, death, dignity. Make no mistake. Racism in America is the original sin. And we can talk around it. And it's a great country, but the constitution didn't even define my ancestors as a full person. There's Jim crow. All designed to make people of color feel like second class citizens. Those legacies are hard to overcome. So, as I look at George Floyd, it's easy to say we're different, from different places, different ages, different upbringings, ended up in different places in our lives, but I see him, and he's exactly the same as I am, except for one difference. I made it home. For all the current talk of the divided America, many have lived on the razor's edge of that divide since birth, demonstrating is one weapon, but a disarming smile another. Throughout my life, my smile has helped keep me alive. As a black man, if I show too much anger, you're scared of me. Shouldn't be the case. Being a young black male, you could be perceived immediately as a threat. It impacts the way I approach people. I try be as personable, as friendly, as engaging as possible. They say that America is now divided. Reporter: A divide where one word has lived for generations. Many have tried to repurpose it. And most remember the first time they were stung by it. We were standing just minutes away from our live shots, for world news tonight. And a pickup truck whizzes behind me and yells out , . Is that what he said? Yeah, he just yelled out the n-word. Reporter: Difficult, dangerous, ugly, all such words apply to what we've all seen these last many days. But when we look closer, there is hope. We can unite all blacks,ations, hispanics. We'll remember our friends. That really spoke to me. I am heartened by the images I have seen of police officers, diverse crowds. Of people taking a knee together or grasping hands. I would like us to get to a point where we actually can see each other for who we are. Not because the color of our skin. To dream that millions of people have. But we just haven't been able to get there. You know, two things can be true simultaneously. America is a great country. But at the same time, this is a country where there are moments like this, when we see the life draining out of Mr. Floyd. Where we wonder, in America, is it really true? That all men are created equal?

