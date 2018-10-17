{"id":58549910,"title":"Being black in America: When performing everyday activities triggers 911 calls","duration":"8:12","description":"A St. Louis recorded a woman trying to block him from entering his own apartment building, and she later called the police on him.","url":"/Nightline/video/black-america-performing-everyday-activities-triggers-911-calls-58549910","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}