-
Now Playing: Woman fired after trying to block black man from apartment
-
Now Playing: Baseball fans denounce racism with banner at game
-
Now Playing: Being black in America: When performing everyday activities triggers 911 calls
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel on his career and why he's taking on politics in the Trump era
-
Now Playing: Meet 'The Conners': What to expect from the show without Roseanne
-
Now Playing: 'It was like a dream': Trans advocate Jazz Jennings on gender confirmation surgery
-
Now Playing: From age 6 to 18: Following trans teen Jazz Jennings' transition journey
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump on immigration, family separation and 'the jacket': Part 1
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump on the state of her marriage to President Trump: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael leaves destruction, thousands without power in its wake
-
Now Playing: Remembering gay student Matthew Shepard and his legacy 20 years after his murder
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael, strongest storm to hit US in 50 years, makes landfall in Florida
-
Now Playing: Rapper T.I. gives a tour of his hometown neighborhood in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Rapper T.I., now known as Tip, gives a tour of his old Atlanta neighborhood
-
Now Playing: More details emerge in deadly New York limo crash that killed 20
-
Now Playing: How Dua Lipa became one of pop music's biggest breakout stars
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift endorses Democrats in Tennessee with rare political statement
-
Now Playing: Instagram playground: Inside the space created just for taking photos
-
Now Playing: Key GOP, Democratic senators throw support behind Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga was 'blown away' by Bradley Cooper's voice for 'A Star Is Born'