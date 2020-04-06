Transcript for Black Lives Matter founder, DC educator on George Floyd arrests, impact of protests

Nine days of widespread protests across the nation, and now, all four Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd. But for demonstrators, what does justice look like at this point? Earlier tonight, I spoke with the finder of black lives matter Houston. Ashton, first question to you, what's your reaction to the new arrests and additional charges for Derek chauvin? It's about time. But here's the thing, I think the protests will continue regardless, because police departments across this country are needed to be held accountable. We're talking about police state and basically anti-blackness, and this is going to be an ongoing thing. It's a step, but laws need to be changed and enforced to protect black lives. You've been protesting in our nation's capital. Do you think these four officers being charged is an outcome the country needed? It's an outcome that the country expected. It's an outcome people of color expected. But you can see our frustration in saying that we don't think they're severe enough. So we've seen multiple officers just arrested, indicted and in jail. But I just don't have faith that they're going to do this the right way. I don't have faith that they'll actually give justice to George Floyd. These protests have become about so much more than George Floyd to so many people. What do they mean to you? What are you fighting for? I mean a lot of people across the country don't go out there with necessarily an intent or role yet. Went out there really just to join the people. And I think, with how it's evolved, we are making progress in regards to the George Floyd murder. We also can use that time to be constructive. People in general will see protesters, not as looters or rioters but as people, who just want to exercise their first amendment rights. What do you think makes this movement different? I'm holding my breath, really, to be honest with you. I'm excited. It's like, it makes my heart flutter, so to speak, but I'm hoping that the people who are out right now and who have been activated over the past week or so are around six months from now, because we need them. I've been protesting for different causes for over a decade. This matter has always been there, we're just adding people to the conversation. Now that all four officers have been charged and in one case the charges have been increased, should we expect the demonstrations to slow down now? To stop anytime soon? No. I don't think you can expect them to slow down, stop or leave. The demonstrations are bothering people, because folks are so, are so into being in control. And you realize that we, as American citizens, we are in control of ourselves. We pride ourselves on being free. And that's an idea that, it's been a concept that we've talked about and learned about, but right now we are actually exercising what that freedom is, and I can see how it's scaring the powers that be. But I don't think they should be scared. I think they should be willing to come to the table and realize we want the same rights as you. You came face-to-face with violence this weekend, what needs to change with the way police react to black people? First of all, shouldn't look at black menace a tlaet. We have to establish that we're a non-threat. We have to establish that we're there like in a peaceful manner, and it's sad, because we don't feel like other people have to. We just want to live. For the both of you, the fates of those officers will lie in the hands of a judge and possibly a jury. What does justice look like for both of you? Justice for me would be for these police officers to be held to the same standards that we as people of color have been held to for the beginning of time. Justice looks like to me them getting mandatory sentences like we do. For stealing snicker bars, Seriously. As harshly punished as we get punished. Gentlemen, the pain you speak of, the evidence suggests that millions of Americans see and feel that same pain. Ashton woods and thank you both for joining us. Stay safe. Thank you. Thank you. And ABC news will provide coverage of the memorial service for George Floyd starting tomorrow at 2:00 P.M. Eastern.

