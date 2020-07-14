7 Black mothers mourning the loss of their children discuss their shared bond

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts speaks to the moms of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Antwon Rose and Trayvon Martin about their losses and being a Black mom in the U.S.
7:48 | 07/14/20

Transcript for 7 Black mothers mourning the loss of their children discuss their shared bond

