Black women talk mental health and healing in powerful roundtable discussion

ABC News’s Janai Norman speaks with poet and activist Tricia Hersey, actor and activist Ianne Fields Stewart, and therapist Dr. Teresa Taylor Williams.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live