Transcript for How blood plasma donations may be saving some people suffering from COVID-19

Reporter: For the past weeks, David Herman has undergone a new regular trips to this blood bank in San Antonio, Texas. I'm going to get your temperature, and then you have persistent cough? Reporter: Last month he tested positive for covid-19 but showed almost no symptoms. I was not hospitalized. I'm lucky that I didn't get sick, and at the same time, I'm sad so many people are. Reporter: So he decided to do something about it. I was watching the news. They were talking about this plasma work being done, and I came in on I believe april7th and gave my first donation. Reporter: David has visited this blood bank four times to donate his plasma. Plasma is the yellow part of our blood that contains anti-bodies that help fight off viruses, although doctors don't yet know if it works against covid-19 they're hoping that convalescent plasma donated from those who have recovered could be an effective treatment for people still battling it, people like Jimmy Hayden. I came home from work, sat on the couch and felt chills and took my temperature. My temperature was up. Like 101.7. By Thursday, the second, which is the day I actually went to the emergency room I, you know, I could hardly breathe. Reporter: Later that day he was placed on a ventilator many as he grew sicker, doctors looked to convalescent plasma. It's an old treatment. Now the mayo clinic is working with more than 2,000 sites to collect plasma. Blood banks across the country are leading their own efforts, that's where David stepped in. Although it can't be said for certain because the treatment is still unproven, his plasma may have aided in Jimmy's quick turn around. I felt like it was the right thing to do to help my community. Reporter: Six days after Jimmy was given convalescent plasma he came off the ventilator. Every day I'm just getting better. Reporter: As I saw first hand last week. Good evening. The donation process takes under two hours. Having tested positive for covid-19 last month I'm at the criteria to donate. This is your plasma right here. Reporter: I just can't believe I have the ability to do something that could be so helpful. According to the red cross, more than 30,000 people have registered to donate through their site, but only 2% to 3% actually meet the criteria. I think that it's considered a bridge therapy. It's not a cure. It is simply to help patients until a more permanent cure such as a vaccine can be developed. Reporter: Still doctors say the treatment is experimental and they need more data. There's been so much talk and discussion of the convalescent plasma in this covid-19 epidemic, but we don't know if it's effective. Reporter: But Connie griffin believes it saved her life. Do you think you'd be where you are today if it wasn't for that plasma treatment? No. I don't know that I'd have made Reporter: Her grueling battle with covid-19 started last month. I remember asking Heather to take me to the er because I felt really dehydrated and not feeling well. Reporter: Heather says her mother was admitted and then covid-19 struck again. Two days later my dad was admitted to the hospital. Reporter: Soon both parents' condition started rapidly deteriorating. I was a pretty emotional wreck by the end of that night. It was heartbreaking. I cried for like two days. Reporter: Doctors approached her about that experimental new treatment, but there was a catch. My first question was, like, how am I, how am I supposed to pick between my mom and my dad? Because he said there was basically, like, one dose available. And he thought that my mom was a better candidate for it. Reporter: Heather's father Marvin was responding well to a different treatment, so Heather agreed with the doctor's advice. Connie would receive the plasma. What was your reaction when you heard about the decision your children had to make? I was very overwhelmed. Happy that she had the strength to do it. Reporter: Six days after receiving the plasma transfusion, Connie was taken off the ventilator. I know you don't know who your donor is, but if you could give that person a message, what would you say to them? I am so thankful that you gave the donation of life. Because that's what it was for me. And if they hadn't donated, then I wouldn't have had the possibility. I just thank them very much. Reporter: She and her husband are now back at home. Jimmy Hayden wants to thank his donor, too. I actually sent him a friend request on Facebook last night. He accepted. So hopefully in the very near future he and I can actually have a conversation. Hey, Jimmy. Reporter: Yesterday he got that chance. I'm so happy to you and your family. Oh, my god, you're absolute blessing. I tell you. It's overwhelming for sure, to say the least. And, you know, there just aren't enough thank yous in the world to tell you what your donation has done for me and my family. You know, when I look at my wife and I look at my kids, you know, you come to mind. And I'm just so extremely blessed and humbled and, you know, my life's forever changed. All I want to say is that I was happy to do it. And I'm glad you're well. Reporter: Two strangers, forged forever by a 50-minute sacrifice. You're our hero. Yeah, amen. A lot of heroes out there. There are, but you're a special hero to us. So that's the main thing. Thank you. I hope that someday when all this is over that we can actually meet in person and shake your hand, give you a hug. I would like that. Pray that I can do the same thing to someone else that you did for me and my family. Well, thank you for doing Our thanks to Kaley. Plasma therapy is not new, something my own colleague knows well. I spoke to Richard Besser, the former acting director for the CDC and medical editor and now president and CEO of the Robert wood Johnson foundation. Good to see you. Good to see you, Byron. Back in 2014, you interviewed a doctor who recovered from ebola and went on to help others by donating his plasma. How effective has plasma therapy been in the past and how hopeful are you that it will work now? Well, you know, there are a number of viral infections where plasma therapy has been very useful, hepatitis, chickenpox and ebola. It's too soon to know for sure, but it's something worth it's undergoing trials. Most experts say we really need to ramp up testing exponentially to reopen. We've only conducted 5.6 million tests in the U.S. But they want around 6 million Americans to be tested each month. A, is that possible, and B, is it enough? I think it's possible if we say it's a priority. That means getting manufacturing up to get the degree of testing we need. You really want to be able to test anyone who has symptoms that could be covid so you can identify them, identify people they've been in contact with and get those people away in others as well. As we wait for a vaccine, there seems to be encouraging news. Pfizer announced they're ramping up production on a drug they're going to release later this year. Is there any one in particular you're most optimistic about? I'm a little concerned, Byron, that we're celebrating prematurely. None of these vaccines have been used in people, have been shown to be safe and effective against coronavirus. So I worry that some of these releases are more about stock price than they really are about science. Dr. Besser, good to see you, my friend, thanks as always. Really good to be here, thanks, Byron.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.