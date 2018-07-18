Transcript for Boston Marathon runner-up says she is trying for the 2020 Olympics

a receerformancen Boston. This will be thend-place finer, sellers -- Reporter:hill around freezing whenah seller crossed the finish line at the 201boston marathon. It was clear the then-26 year old from Arizona had ndea at accomplished. When I crossed finish line, I honestly had no ide what place I was in. If you'd asked me at tt P would hav saidpefully top ten. Itasn't until I asked the officials and they repeat ove and over that I was sec place, at that point it was like,s this some crazy dream? Reporter:rs a high school andlege superstar, until an injury forced her off the track. My junr year I think I had erd bt te in the count among collegiate women for the 10k, so I was competing at level toavt I thought was a career-endingury - I never thought that poi that I would get back to citing at a high level again. Reporter: Virtuallyun heading into Boston, now sah is being recognized wit ahorary espy for her achievements at Boston marathon. Even during the race I kept having to remind myself, I'm feeling T wind and the rain, feeling discomfort, so it must be re but almost threeonths out, it's interng Tok back and T howsane that seemed at the time. Reporte also a fulme e,sthetist in Tucson, sellers says her day to day has N her pective away from the road. Being a nurse anesthetist, I see what patients and fams go throuvery day. It really gives a lot of meaning erspectiveo realize that I love this bu the's a lot bigger out there, and justpeting is a privilege. Reporter: But ahat surprise performance on, she's setting bigger goal including the 2020 ompics in Tokyo. It's going Toake a ton of work to compete at a high level. But ton has given me the confide that I belong up there and that I can compete women. Richly deserved, our conglations Toher. An you can watch the 2018 espy awards hosted byica patric tomorrow at 8/7 central right here on ABC.

