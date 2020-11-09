Transcript for Breonna Taylor's family celebrates her life, recalls the night she died: Part 1

Roberts. 911, operator Harris, where's the emergency? I don't know what's happened. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend. Is she alert and able to talk to you. No, she's not. Bre, god. It had been a quiet Friday night, 26-year-old emt, breonna Taylor spending the evening in her Louisville home with her boyfriend. What was her relationship like? They did everything together, pretty much. The two watched a movie and breonna eventually drifts off to sleep. She actually just dozed off. Laying there watching the movie by myself. At the same time, Louisville metro police officers are sweeping the city, searching five different homes for possible drug operations. A suspect in their search, breonna's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus glover. Police think he may have been keeping drugs or money in breonna's house. Sometimes he would have clothing items or shoes, shopping items sent to her home. This connection would lead police to her apartment, and at 12:40 A.M., to Kenneth and breonna's surprise, a bang at the door. So what we know on March 13th, was after midnight, officers say they knocked on the door and announced themselves before coming in. This will be a recorded statement from sergeant John Mattingly. We were announcing police, come to the door, police, search warrant. I probably banged on the door six or seven different time periods. But Kenneth says he remembers it differently. A loud bang at the door. She pops up out of her sleep, it scared her to death, me too. First thing she says is who is it? No response. So we're like, what the heck. We both get up, another knock at the door. She's like who is it? Loud, no response. Breonna's boyfriend with her at the time, neither he nor his girl friend heard the police announce themselves. So I grab my gun, which is legal, I'm licensed to carry, and I've never fired my gun outside of a range. I'm scared to death. When we get out of the bed or whatever, walking towards the door, the, like the door, like, comes, like, off the hinges, so I let off one shot. All they know someone had broken into the apartment. Walker fires a single gunshot, sergeant Mattingly is struck in the leg. It's unclear if it was walker's shot that struck Mattingly. As soon as the shot hit I could feel the heat in my leg. I returned fire. I got four rounds off. There's a whole lot of shots. And it was like simultaneous, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. And I think I got two more off around the corner of the door. Next thing I know, she's on the ground and the door's busted open. I'm yellin' help, because she's right here bleeding and nobody's coming and I'm confused and scared and I feel the same right here. Breonna Taylor, lying on the floor, dying, and Kenneth desperately calling for help, not realizing that it's police who've shot her. 911, operator Harris, where's the emergency? I don't, I don't know what happened. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend. Can you check and see where she's been shot at? I can't. She's on her stomach. Is she alert and able to talk to you? No. Bre. More than 20 bullets riddled the apartment complex. Eight of them hitting breonna, leaving her dead. The harrowing events lasting 15 minutes, unknown to breonna's family, who believes she is at home safe. I had spoke to her earlier that night, because she had put on Snapchat that she was on a Her family start hearing piecemeal reports of the shooting at the apartment. We heard there was a shooting. I wasn't expecting it to be my sister and Kenny. When I saw his name, I wasn't alarmed or anything, because it's not unusual for him or her to call me at that time of the night. I answered the phone, and I said "Hello", and all I could hear was Kenny crying. He said somebody kicked in the door and shot breonna. I'm like, where's breonna? And he said I don't know. I can't see her. And he was screaming her name. So I just rushed over to the apartment. And we're just standing out here and waiting and waiting and still begging to see breonna. She waits all night for answers. So, it's about 11:00 in the morning. An officer comes back over. He says, well, it won't be much longer. And you guys will be able to go in. And so I screamed at him to, why won't you just tell me where breonna is. Like, why won't you? And he said, well, ma'am, she's still in the apartment. Still in the apartment. Yeah. At that point, did you know that she was gone? Yeah. He didn't say it, but I knew it. The police would release more than 1200 photos of the crime chief Robert Boyce, once the head of detectives in New York City sat down with us to analyze what may have happened that night. If this is done correctly, they burst in, startle the people, and is there any reason for gunfire, typically? No, and I say time and time again, gunfire is very unusual in a search warrant. Had they been wearing body camera, you'd be able to hear the audio "Police, police, police". And that's important. We don't even have that here. One of the officers fired ten rounds blindly from the outside into breonna's apartment. That has to be explained to me, why he did that. Did someone point a gun at him? He's covering an escape route. Kenneth walker is arrested at the scene, led away in handcuffs as seen in this video from the "New York Times." Come out with your hands up! You just said -- We were scared! We didn't know who it was! The suspect police were actually investigating, breonna's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus glover, already in custody, arrested ten miles away before the incident at breonna's apartment. That's one of those questions we're still trying to figure out. We know Jamarcus was apprehended. Why did they execute the warrant? And it's our belief based off some of the things that happened that the warrant was called off for breonna's, but they chose to still execute it. You think the warrant was called off, and they should not have gone into that apartment? Correct. Police never find drugs in breonna's apartment. Leahna represents her family. Does it offer explanation for why police began to fire multiple rounds? Kenny fired one shot. You don't blindly return fire for one shot. Even if drugs were found in her apartment, and it was not. Even if money was found in her apartment, and it was not, it would not justify her death in any way. The officer who fired the shots outside her apartment into the building was released from the force in June, while the other two remain on administrative leave. No charges filed against any of the officers. Daniel Cameron who took over the case in mid may released an is statement this week saying the investigation remains ongoing. When you think about all the events that happened that night, you know, the deaths, the inaccurate information on the police report, not having answers immediately, but imagine trying to protect your loved one in that situation and then you're the one that's being arrested and being charged with attempted murder. Walker was the only person charged in the case, with a count of attempted murder and first degree assault. His charges since dismissed. My life changed forever in the early morning of March 13th. I was raised by a good family. I am a legal gun owner, and I would never knowingly shoot a police officer. I can no longer remain silent. Breonna was a great person, and she didn't deserve what happened to her. Walker speaking out in the "Killing of breonna Taylor." She was more than a girlfriend, my best friend for sure. Breonna was a spark of light who had a bright future. She's always just been full of life, always been strong and just powerful. To know her is to love her. She's so much like me, but she's so much better than me. She just wanted to make sure nobody else had to suffer. If it was a patient would need her at the end of the day she would extend her number. At heart, breonna was a daughter, a sister, a best friend, a partner. What was it about her that made her so special to you as a big sister? I would say the love and affection, I don't know how to describe it. It's just we was each other's friends, like we literally did everything together. She had dreams of moving up into the medical field. She was only 26 years old. You know, she had her entire life ahead of her. And it's so heartbreaking to know that this young woman who was just getting her life started had it truly snatched away. But for more than two months, her loss only felt by those close to her. Her case mired in silence, initially portrayed as an officer-involved shooting. And when you think about the way that the breonna Taylor death was initially reported, it was more of the same. Where breonna was portrayed as a suspect, when she was just asleep in her bed, when the police were being portrayed as victims. Breonna Taylor's name lost in obscurity until -- when we come back, the death of George Floyd and countless others sparking a reckoning. Say her name! People around the world saying breonna Taylor's name, igniting renewed calls for justice. Breonna Taylor!

