Broadway shows resume in Australia, the first country to lift theater restrictions

More
Graeme Kearns, CEO of Foundation Theatres in Sydney, says he’s been “astounded” by theatergoers’ ability to following safety protocols. Theaters have been running at 100% capacity.
6:31 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Broadway shows resume in Australia, the first country to lift theater restrictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:31","description":"Graeme Kearns, CEO of Foundation Theatres in Sydney, says he’s been “astounded” by theatergoers’ ability to following safety protocols. Theaters have been running at 100% capacity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76939812","title":"Broadway shows resume in Australia, the first country to lift theater restrictions","url":"/Nightline/video/broadway-shows-resume-australia-country-lift-theater-restrictions-76939812"}