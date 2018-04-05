Now Playing: Celine Dion's new single has a surprise guest star

Now Playing: Dec. 21, 1992: Celine Dion appears on 'Good Morning America'

Now Playing: Celine Dion performs with a hilarious dancing Deadpool

Now Playing: Olympic skater Adam Rippon on becoming a voice for the LGBTQ community

Now Playing: Giuliani: Trump reimbursed personal lawyer for 130K Stormy payment

Now Playing: Scientists use satellite tags to monitor Amazon River's living legend, pink dolphins

Now Playing: Celebrities criticize Kanye West's slavery comments

Now Playing: Inside Disney World's Toy Story Land

Now Playing: Adam Rippon on skipping the White House visit

Now Playing: Adam Rippon on giving himself the title of 'America's sweetheart'

Now Playing: Kanye West speaks out on politics, slavery and more

Now Playing: From donkey milk to snail mucus, the secret behind the rising popularity of K-Beauty

Now Playing: Former NFL cheerleaders say they're fighting back against gender discrimination

Now Playing: Tracking the Amazon's rare pink dolphins

Now Playing: Kathy Griffin defends comic Michelle Wolf after WHCD jokes backlash

Now Playing: How Kim Kardashian's makeup artist got the job and started his career

Now Playing: Caravan migrants seeking asylum refused US entry

Now Playing: Kim Kardashian's makeup artist gives a beauty closet tour

Now Playing: Kim Kardashian's makeup artist shares his favorite makeup tips