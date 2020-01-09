Transcript for How Chadwick Boseman empowered others by playing Black heroes: Part 2

by a man -- Epic by every measure. We are home. Size, scale, impact. Black panther did not just shatter box office records it broke boundaries. At the premier of black panther, Chadwick and I saw each other right before the curtains rose and I said to him, I cannot wait to share this movie with the world. And he kind of leaned in and whispered to me in that soft voice of his and he said, I can't wait to change the world. And change the world it did. Wakonda forever! Wakonda forever became a rallying cry for millions who can finally see a super hoo he row on screen that looked like them. This video going viral of Atlanta students dancing when they were told they would be going to see the movie. This was a film that was being treated with the same respect and thoughtfulness as a captain America and an ironman, and that was a gift to a generation of children who normally would have never gotten to see something like had that before. I say he was a star, but a shooting star. Kids that see him in that role see a reflection of themselves in everything that he intended. They get to dream about and wish about and make wishes on that shooting star that was Chadwick Boseman. Chad was my brother. And I mean that in the sense of there's obviously, you know, brother in the sense of being, you know, African-American man in America, Chad was a very, very conscious dude. He was not the kind of cat that felt like he to take a role to make a living. His art was an extension of that. He was not going to take anything that embarrassed him, embarrassed his people, embarrassed his community, that just wasn't him. He would play smaller roles until he the chance to embody a real life hero, Jackie Robinson in 42. I didn't come here to make friends. I don't even care if they respect me, I know who I am. When you play someone who lives so couragously, you rise to the occasion in a way because you play somebody who does that. It gives you a sense of courage. Chadwick played great men, and he was a great man, that was why he was the only one to play that role. It's not easy to play a king, he brought out a regal spirit and he always had that. Where did he go? Black panther would be the role of a lifetime for Boseman, a work of art that was not color blind, but color brave, what it meant to be a warrior, a hero, a king. I watched this movie and I see all these black people and so, in some ways it seems intentionally black, but by the end of it, it's sort of coincidencedendly black. Universal story. The truth is, art can do that. I grew up loving comic books and there was not a black face to be found. It's about a man that is taking on responsibility that he does not feel ready for. That is a universal story. Everyone goes through that. You portrays major figures in American history, Jackie Robinson, James brown, how does black panther fit in? I would not be here if not for the men I portrayed because of what they the did, in their lives and the doors that it opened for me. When I walk through the lab, and I feel myself because I'm king and I'm with, you know, my sister. There's a bit of James brown. When I'm holding court, there's a little bit of thorogood Marshall. The power of the black panther. And for young men, particularly those of color, may stride a little harder to have a little black panther in them. He was articulating as he could the humanity of black folks. You cannot shoot a man in the back unless you believe they are sub humor not human at all, what Chad was doing, was communicating black humanity and he was doing it in his chosen field and he is gone. And so that's a huge loss. That's a huge, huge loss. You watch movies to walk in the shoes of the protagonist or the hero. But it's not just me playing it, it's also you watching it and I think that's you know, I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to do that.

