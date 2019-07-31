Transcript for 'Everything changed,' says woman forced to be a child bride in America

Bryant she got. On the banks not long after I did and said c'mon get off the best you gonna go get me. Did anyone ask you anything at the courthouse to vacate US scientists say are you sure you weren't units. No one. At this time. Was told in Italy and that is not true now that. Since he was eighteen are alleging he would go to jail because I was pregnant did you understand at the time age fifteen. What getting married man's. It is. I don't know realized how big of a commitment I was making. Everything changed Ellison. Me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.