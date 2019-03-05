Transcript for Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew passes away at 74

Reporter: The hero with the famous roar. Only his faithful companion Han solo could understand. You said it, chewy. Reporter: Seen here in "Star wars," "A new hope." But chewbacca became a beloved fan favorite. Will somebody get this big walking carpet out of my way. Reporter: Peter Mayhew passed away of a heart attack surrounded by family at his Texas home. He towered 7'4". He was working as an orderly in a London hospital when he was discovered. George Lucas saying tonight he was the closest any human being could be to a wookie. Big heart, gentle nature, and I learned to always let him win. Reporter: Harrison Ford adding we were partners in partners in film and life for over 40 years, and I loved him. Laugh it up, fuzz ball. Reporter: Despite declining health and double knee replacement surgery. Betting back to the old days. Reporter: Mayhew returned to the role he made famous in 2015's ""The force awakens."" Chewy. We're home. Reporter: Until the end, he was a constant fixture at conventions, greeting fans with his famous roar, now remembered throughout the galaxy. Mayhew was 74. For "Nightline," I'm Clayton Sandell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.