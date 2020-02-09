Transcript for Children with AFM struggle to live with debilitating disease: Part 1

Reporter: This is the hill family's last hope. One for their 8-year-old son Quinton. Getting ready for a potentially life-changing surgery. After a mysterious illness changed his life forever and left him partially paralyzed overnight. He was unable to move his neck, his arm or he had a really hard time walking. It was pretty scary. You feelin' all right? Yeah. Reporter: This moment may not just define Quinton's future. Can you give me a mask please. Reporter: But the futures of children like him across the country, looking for answers. Here we go, buddy, hold my hand. Reporter: And hope. A medical mystery. The scariest part of this is how little we know about it. Reporter: As the country struggles to contain the covid-19 epidemic, medical experts are sounding the alarm that another outbreak is hiding in the shadows. 2020 is expected to be another peak year for a disease known for acute flaccid my lightis or Alm. It attacks a child's nervous system, akin to polio. There is no reason for me not to expect an outbreak in 2020. Reporter: Tonight, we take you inside this medical mystery. The race to find a cure. I was probably one of the very first cases of it. Reporter: We go inside the hospital's innovative healing therapies. And we're with the families of children already stricken as they fight for their future. As a mom, I just want to, like, help hem. I couldn't do anything for him. You always feel like something is going to happen at any given time. That thing, you built that? How long did that take you? About two weeks. Reporter: When you first meet 8-year-old Quinton hill, it's hard to miss his playfulness and good nature. Ever since he was little, you can put him in a corner with anything and he'll play with it, like he'll entertain himself. Reporter: You guys just must think, this is so easy, we're the best parents. I won't going to lie, I remember seeing friends and family having a hard time and I was like, I've got life too easy. Reporter: But in September of 2018, life got a lot more complicated. We at church, and he started complaining that he just had a little bit of a sore throat, the beginning signs of a cold. Went from a cold to a flu symptoms to all of a sudden like, dad, I can't move my arms. I was sick, I wanted to get off the couch. Reporter: He would spend two grueling weeks in the hospital, undergoing dozens of tests. It was that second week that you heard the term afm? Yes. No known cure, no known treatment. Don't know how it spreads. Reporter: What neither the hills nor the doctors knew was that Quinton was part of 2018 outbreak of afm. Reporter: It would affect at least 238 children in 42 states. The word acute refers to how quickly the symptoms come on. And we have seen children go from normal to paralyzed in a matter of hours. Reporter: A neurologist at the university of Texas southwestern, Dr. Greenburg, has researched this rare illness for nearly a decade. And while the CDC has only been tracking cases since 2014, he knows it has been here longer. It's a life-changing event for the entire family. This turns worlds upside down. He's my buddy, you know? He's still my buddy, he ain't changed, but I know he just can't run up and hug me. That's what I miss the most. Wow, that is so cool, buddy. Reporter: We first met Camden Carr and his family in October I can do did. Reporter: Afm would devastate the 3-year-old's small body, leaving him severely paralyzed. Unable to afford a home nursing aide, the brunt of Camden's care has fallen on his parents, Chris and Brittany. Medicate, switch his bed out from a normal childhood bed. Hey, daddy, daddy. What's wrong? I love you. I love you too, buddy. Reporter: I know this is hard, Chris, but how has afm changed your son? Every way, shape or form you can imagine. He can't use the bathroom on his own. Can't scratch his own nose, arm. Imate only certified caregiver. I'm the only person who can do anything in an emergency situation for him. If I mess up, you know, my son passes away, it's on my shoulders, no one else's. Reporter: For children like Camden, the damage is permanent, present ago leave time of challenges, but they're not impossible to overcome. As one of the earliest afm patients, Sarah Todd hammer has been through it all. Over ten years ago, I was 8 years old, and I couldn't move even a single toe, and now here I am 18 years old and heading off to college. It is extraordinary, honestly. Reporter: At the time of her diagnosis in 2010, doctors knew even less about afm and diagnosed her with a different disease. It's really difficult having something that doctors don't seem to have the answers for. No one really knew how to treat me, and so I decided to go visit Dr. Greenburg in Texas, and he rediagnosed me with afm. Reporter: The study of early cases like Sarah Todd's have allowed doctors to pin point the cause, the likely culprit is a virus, called virus D 68. Why is it causing paralysis in this way? Part of it is it has mutated. Reporter: U.S. Cases spike every other year during the fall months. There have been outbreaks in 2014, 2016 and 2018. This year will be no different. And while there's no cure, doctors hope public awareness will help minimize the spread of afm. And Sarah Todd is doing her part. Hi, guys, it's Sarah saud, Todd, welcome back to my YouTube channel. Reporter: She helps others navigate the challenge of the illnesses. You can have a great life no matter what, and I don't think having a disability can stop you from achieving what you want to achieve. Reporter: It's that spirit of perseverance that has propelled Sarah, despite the difficulties, she's learned to drive. There you go. Reporter: Sarah Todd's journey, perhaps a glimmer of hope for young afm patients. After Quinton's diagnosis, he was sent home and began exercising to strength his right side. It's hard as a parent to see all that atrophy, and when he has his shirt off and the one side of his body is super, super bony and the other side, he's showing me how strong he is. Show me your muscle on the right side. Yeah. Now show me your curl on your left side. Reporter: But rehab alone may not be enough. Afm's difficult to treat. It turns off the nerve in the spinal cord. Medically speaking, right now we don't have a good way to flip back on that circuit breaking switch in the spinal cord. Surgery takes about two hours. Reporter: Dr. Mitchell suryea is a doctor with children's hospital Los Angeles. He and his team have pioneered an innovative surgery to reconnect paralyzed limbs to the pine. It's daunting for families. Medically it's not as though we can take a pill or injection and it turns back on. So then you get to nerve treatment. Reporter: In many cases, children have regained some mobility to their arms and legs. Now he's planning to try that surgery on Quinton. But success isn't guaranteed. When we come back, the surgery that could change Quinton's life.

