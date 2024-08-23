‘Chimp Crazy’ shines spotlight on exotic animal obsession, draws controversy

The HBO docu-series from the man behind “Tiger King” has received criticism due to his decision to mask his identity by using a proxy director.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live