Closer examination of the life and death of Liam Payne

ABC News' Impact by Nightline investigates the last days of former One Direction star Liam Payne. His sudden passing has devastated fans worldwide and renews questions about the dark side of fame.

October 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live