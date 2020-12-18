-
Now Playing: Moderna's COVID vaccine 2nd cleared by FDA panel
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx talks being first Black lead for Pixar in ‘Soul’
-
Now Playing: Inside the secretive world where black market performance-enhancing drugs are made
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris on Trump’s election denial, Biden’s COVID-19 policy and economic relief
-
Now Playing: Why some COVID-19 trial volunteers answered the call
-
Now Playing: Health care workers given COVID-19 vaccine after months of tirelessly fighting virus
-
Now Playing: Distributing the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 million Americans: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Inside the race for a COVID-19 vaccine: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Rodney Reed remains on death row for the murder of Stacey Stites: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Why Rodney Reed was convicted in Stacey Stites' murder: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A heart-warming Christmas movie boom amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: US hospitals prepare to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin’s daughter breaks silence on college admissions fraud
-
Now Playing: Families relying on moratorium on some evictions worry about policy expiring Dec. 31
-
Now Playing: US on track to reach 300,000 coronavirus deaths by week's end
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ week 8 recap
-
Now Playing: How Vanessa Guillen’s family started a movement in the wake of her death: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Top Army leaders fired, suspended from Fort Hood after Guillen investigation: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Figure skater uses her blades to make art on untouched ice high in the mountains