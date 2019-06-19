Transcript for Creating 'The Handmaid's Tale,' a show that became a symbol of real-life resistance

Oh, wow! Reporter: You recognize this color right away. This is our army of red. Reporter: The iconic cape. These blood red cloaks are arguably the breakout stars of hulu's addictive hit "The handmaid's tale." They've become a symbol of protest for global women's rights, from reproductive rights in Alabama and Georgia to equal pay and treatment in Hollywood, even protesting in linden just two weeks ago during president trump's state visit. I just want to be with my daughter. Reporter: It's catapulting the show's themes of oppression against women into a cultural I'm the only reason why you're not allowed into the interrogation room right now. Reporter: Elizabeth moss plays the lead character June. What is it like to know your show is being used in political protests and cultural protests? Those are the women who are actually doing the work. They're risking something, and I'm inspired by them, honestly. Such a selfish girl. Reporter: Actress Ann dowd plays aunt Livia, a terrifying part of the show's patriarchy. When I see women having the strength to get those costumes on and go out in the street it makes me want to weep, it makes me want to get on my hands and knees in gratitude for the strength and persistence to say Reporter: It is set in a dystopian future where gilead has overthrown most of the government and struck women of almost all of their rights. The show is difficult to watch, fertile women have been rounded up and forced to breed for women of the ruling class by being raped. Margaret Atwood sees her book as a fictional tale. This actress plays a character who escapes. I'm, you know, in a show that to me is fiction. You want the president to be a part of the story or not? Reporter: The actor who starred on "West wing" recently joined the cast. He said he was obsessed with the show. We on the set feel there is a tremendous urgency. There is something going on in a lot of right wing ideology that has to do with misogyny and controlling women. It's understandable this is hit being a nerve. Reporter: This season the theme is resistance. I think that I think people relate to is that she's not a super hero. You know, she's a heroine, but she's one of us. She's a woman, a best friend, a wife, a mother, and I think that that is what actually ends up inspiring people. Reporter: We're on the Toronto set of handmaid's tail tale on the last day of filming season three. I can't get it, it looks like nothing. The product designer, Elizabeth Williams has imagined and created every set for the show, including this one, the home. This is where last season ended with aunt Livia getting thrown off the staircase. This is the staircase. Just like Margaret Atwood does in the book, she says nothing I've written hasn't already happened. Nothing that we build doesn't already exist. Sometimes these rooms are a little cramped. So we open it up by making the walls removable. And we get camera angles we would not be able to get. Reporter: Where's the sled? There's a bead of caulking and they slice it and pull out the wall. When we're all done we put it back and tie it all in. Reporter: Bruce Miller is the creator and executive producer. It's scary when you tape something in your living room and say exterior grand central station night D all of a sudden there's all this stuff, and you just have imagined it into reality. The hand maid's tale! Reporter: It has won 11 emmies, including best drama and writing. Go home, get to work. We have a lot of things to fight for. Reporter: We caught up with Miller in an editing bay as he finalized the season three premiere. Can I see this angle? Here we go. Do we want, like the emotion of her before the music starts? Let me slide it down a little. See how it goes. Oh, that's sad. I can't believe we made it sadder. Yay! I don't write a super lot of dialog in this world. They don't speak very much and they're very careful about what they say. I'm stripping out things that the actors can do better with their faces or bodies. I'm not given a lot of lines to communicate. Our supply is running low. Reporter: She plays Rita, a loyal housekeeper and member of the resistance. I started slowly learning how to steal moments, adding things in to give a performance. When she gets out, will she remember me? Will she know I gave her away? Reporter: A powerful part of the storytelling is Elisabeth moss's first-person storytelling. The voiceover is such a fluid thing. Sometimes in the cut you don't need the voiceover because it's come out in the performance and visuals, and sometimes it really adds something really important and cool. We always try sure that it is something that adds to the story or illuminates and not something that explains. Reporter: Her character's op going colorful language makes it so relatable. . Reporter: You're so good at dropping an f-bomb, is that all you? I sometimes will decide not to. Sometimes it can be too much or something that you lean on or use as a crutch. So I try to make sure they're specifically used and add what you need add in that moment. Reporter: In the third season, moss sees her character aye involving into a leader. Stronger and smarter, and she does end up doing some things that are not pretty. She does morally ambiguous things. Reporter: I was watching first the trailer for season three. If I'm going to change things, I'm going to need allies. Reporter: You're ready to hop into the battle with June. I wish I could say resistance was as easy as getting all your girls together, wear red and storming the castle, but it's not. And June discovers that and that she's got to become one of them in order to beat the system.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.