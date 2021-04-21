Now Playing: How will Chauvin's conviction in George Floyd's murder case impact future cases?

Now Playing: Minneapolis, still rocked by George Floyd’s death, waits for verdict in Chauvin case

Now Playing: How the low-budget indie film ‘Minari’ became a stand-out Oscars contender

Now Playing: Prince Harry returns to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral amid royal family rift

Now Playing: 8 killed in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility, suspect was former employee

Now Playing: How learning to control fear in high-stress situations could help police reform

Now Playing: Colton Underwood comes out as gay: ‘It caught up to me and, honestly, I’m glad'

Now Playing: Police hoping to end fatal encounters push for change, building trust

Now Playing: What does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause mean in the fight against COVID-19?

Now Playing: Daunte Wright case follows history of fatal police incidents in Minnesota Twin Cities

Now Playing: What will it take to end violent police encounters with Black people?

Now Playing: Derek Chauvin murder trial enters 3rd week amid protests over Daunte Wright shooting

Now Playing: What impact will Prince Philip’s death have on the royal family?

Now Playing: Remembering Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dead at 99.

Now Playing: SUV crash carrying 25 migrants highlights danger, desperation of crossing into the US

Now Playing: Ex-NFL player kills himself after killing 5, injuring 1 in South Carolina, police say

Now Playing: Broadway shows resume in Australia, the first country to lift theater restrictions

Now Playing: Iraqi families terrorized by ISIS struggle to rebuild as threat of resurgence looms