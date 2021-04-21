Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder, activists react

More
Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all three charges in connection to the death of Floyd. Activists hope the verdict will change the outcomes of future police-involved killings.
12:15 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder, activists react

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:15","description":"Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all three charges in connection to the death of Floyd. Activists hope the verdict will change the outcomes of future police-involved killings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77207837","title":"Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder, activists react","url":"/Nightline/video/derek-chauvin-found-guilty-george-floyds-murder-activists-77207837"}