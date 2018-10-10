{"id":58399952,"title":"More details emerge in deadly New York limo crash that killed 20","duration":"7:20","description":"Both state and federal authorities are investigating the crash, which is the deadliest transportation accident in the U.S. since August 2009, according to the chief of the NTSB.","url":"/Nightline/video/details-emerge-deadly-york-limo-crash-killed-20-58399952","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}