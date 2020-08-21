Transcript for DNC Night 4: Political experts discuss night’s biggest moments

Good evening, everyone. We are joined now by Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey. Rahm Emmanuel, the former mayor of Chicago. Yvette Simpson and Sarah Fagen. The moment Joe Biden had been hoping for, for more than 30 years came true tonight. Rahm Emmanuel, did he rise to the occasion? Yes, he rose to the occasion, and more importantly not just for him but for the country, giving a sense of purpose, a plan, a very specific plan, but also one of these type of speeches, you get a chance to lift the hood and look inside. And he gave people a chance to see what motivates him, what is his purpose in life, and give them a purpose on this mission. So I think he did a very, very good job for the speech and more importantly to set out the parameters of the campaign and a quality of the plan. At 77 years old, Biden is the oldest presidential nominee, governor Christie, do you think his age is a factor? His age will be an issue in the race, no question. But he's been saved from that to a great extent because of the covid-19 crisis. We haven't seen people out there day after day campaigning. He's been home in Wilmington for months. But as for tonight, I think, listen, he brought great energy to the speech I thought. But he didn't bring a lot of specifics, and I think that's the Biden game plan. Don't bring a lot of specifics. Sit on the lead that he obviously has right now and try to hope that he can just ride it out without giving a lot of specifics. The president's job next week is to draw him out. And if he doesn't do that, he's going to be in big trouble. Biden has had an enthusiasm problem among Democrats, while the latest poll shows a rise for Biden in enthusiasm, he's still lagging far behind trump in that Yvette, would you say you've seen anything in the past week that changes that? You know, I think today was a confidence builder for us. We were worried that he would not appear as strong or consistent as we needed him to be. I think the fact that he brought everybody into the room, the fact that he directly addressed racism in his speech and didn't avoid it, we're really good indicators that he's actually going to take these things on. But I would agree that the specifics were missing, particularly around criminal justice reform. The work Progressives have got to do now to speak to the part of our party to show young black male voters, we have to do that work to fill the gap. We got all we expected and maybe a little more from Joe Biden. As far as the Democrats this week, I think they made a case for Joe Biden but a case against do you feel that the trump campaign is feeling the heat at this point? Well, look, the whole week has been focussed on the democratic party and what they stand for, and so, you know, it's not unusual for a party to see a bump out of a convention. I think it's going to be smaller out of this convention, because of the basically the six to eight-point gap in the race today. However, I think next week is about Republicans and about what Donald Trump stands for. And he's got to do a couple very important things next week. He has to address the covid crisis head on. He's got to talk about the things his administration has done that have helped. Record-pacing vaccination research. He also has to talk about the democratic party and what Joe Biden believes, and increasingly, the party has moved to the left, they're becoming more and more out of the mainstream of where the center right public is. And he has to draw that out, and he's got to point it out. Yvette, you said people want to see something they can vote for, not just the attacks and criticism on president trump. Did you hear anything to vote for? I didn't hear anything I haven't heard from the party before. But we knew that. He didn't hurt himself today. We saw him strong. We saw him passionate. The disagreement we have is who he should have been speaking to. I think he should have been speaking to the 42% of folks who didn't show at all in 2016. Those are the people we're going to go after in the Progressive movement. We're going to try to inspire people who didn't show up, the 95 million people who didn't show up to vote who are eligible to vote. I don't know that this convention did that. I'm not sure that it did. But we will do the work. The work starts tomorrow. What the speech showed is that's not who he's trying to reach out to. If you're a Progressive in the democratic party, the conclusion you need to come to tonight, Biden thinks he's got you. And he's trying to reach out to independents and to disaffected that's why he wasn't specific tonight. Trump's job now is to draw him out and make him say what he's going to do. Because I think what he'll do is cause potential divisions in the democratic party, and at the same time rev up the Republican side. At a convention speech, you don't lay out a ten-point policy plan. If that was a success, Hillary would be president. You all know about a convention speech. It's a more spiritual moment than here's my ten-point plan. Listen, if, wait a second -- Chris. If he'd been campaigning and laid any specifics and not been in his basement in Wilmington for four months it's a different convention. Only for one reason. He's going into this process ten points up, the highest of any challenger in the history of the United States. He's higher than anybody. He's actually run a very good campaign. He's got Progressives and Biden Republicans and everybody in between. For now. That is right. And Donald Trump over the last four months still hasn't handled out a handle on Joe Biden. The reason he's in Scranton, he doesn't want you to know about the senate intelligence committee, Steve Bannon and what his tax returns are going say. The reason he's doing what he's doing is to distract from the things people are really tired about, about him. I thinks Chris and Rahm make good points. The middle child. I am the middle child. I'm making a point. I'm a middle child. Don't be a middle child. But Rahm is right. A convention speech tends to be higher level, loftier, big dreams for the country. But Chris is also right. Biden hasn't really been tested on this campaign yet. Because of the covid crisis he has been in Delaware. That is not sustainable. This campaign is now on, starting next Friday, when these conventions are both past. Day in, day out, the press is going to engage Biden, and he's going to have to talk daily. So we'll see if he can withstand the pressure. Governor Christie, a question for you, we've heard multiple times tonight about the idea that this is a fight to restore the soul of America. Does it concern you at all that there may be some Republicans who decide, yes, this is not about policy but character and empathy and decency. Is that something you worry about? Well, yes. They make an effective argument about the decency of Joe Biden. They did a very good job in doing that. That's why, what the president needs to do is shift this to policy. Because, when he shift it is to policy, I believe that the majority of the American people, especially in those swing states are right of center folks. And are going to say you know what? I'm not for the green new deal, I'm not for medicare for all. I'm not for big expansion of the federal government. I'm not for a $3 trillion tax increase. You're right, linsey, if we fight, as Republicans, if we fight this battle on the turf Joe Biden talked about tonight, he's going to win. We've got to fight this battle on saying, hey, Joe, it's time for you to be specific and square with the country. You said you're going to be honest with us, tell us what you're really going to do. This is where Chris is right. He's done a good job of keeping Progressives, moderates in the same tent, and he's actually created a very difficulty for trump. It's a tactic of a campaign. And I think the real test of this convention won't be raising from ten points up to 12 points up. Did people go from anti-Trump to pro-biden? And did Joe Biden close the intensity gap that Donald Trump has? The one advantage he has tactically. And we'll know that, not only tomorrow, but we'll know that in about a week from now. Thank you so much from our round table, and Byron, that's

