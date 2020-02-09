Transcript for How doctors are using experimental treatments to help kids with AFM: Part 2

Quinton hill has undergone months of intensive physical his left arm was paralyzed by acute flaccid myelitis or afm, that strikes and paralyzes children every other year. For Quinton's parents, Erica and James, the past year has been a heartbreaking and endless storm to navigate. All right, here we go. Reporter: But they've come across an innovative nerve transplant surgery that has given them hope. It could restore movement in Quinton's elbow and shoulder. Dr. Mitchell seruya and his team in Los Angeles have successfully operated on at least 40 afm patients, but the surge are you can take ten hours. You can't just cut a section of nerve out and splice it in. It's like turning off the power to the house with a circuit breaker. It's like electrical engineering for the human. The hardest part for me is the unknown. I want him to be as functional as possible, right? And just the day that he can raise both arms and give me a two-armed hug, that will be a happy day. And just the day that he can raise both arms and give me a two-armed hug, that will be a happy day. Reporter: It's Quinton's surgery day. How are you filing, Q? Good. Are you ready to do this? Hm-mm. Love you so much. Reporter: For Quinton, the reality is setting in. We'll take good care of him. The goal today is about stealing nerves from other areas to power up his shoulder to give him the overhead reach that he needs. So we're going to mark out shoulder first, in terms of our shoulder incision. The leading edge of the pec, I'll mark an incision here. The last area to consider is the ribs. Reporter: Before surgery, Dr. Seruya preps a few different areas, marking where he will look for strong nerves. So it's quite an ordeal. We have a lot on our plate, and we'll basically get started. Reporter: During the operation, Dr. Seruya determines the strongest attorney nerves are in Quinton's chest. He then takes those functioning nerves and connects them to the damaged nerves. Signals are reestablished. Probably the longest day ever. One of the hardest days. Reporter: He tells the family the surgery did not go as well as he would like. While he was able to transplant and connect nerves, there weren't enough strong nerves to connect his shoulder. Quinton will have to have a second surgery. I'm disappointed in the fact that I couldn't do more for him. Unfortunately, we found out that the weakness caused by afm had been more wide spread than we initially thought. Wanted to bounce back strong for Q and just remember that everything happens for a reason, right? And that whatever we can get back we will. Reporter: As fall approaches, the centers for disease prevention and control have identified 16 cases so far this year, the centers have recognized two deaths related to the disease. And this year, there's the increased concern of the covid-19 pandemic. What things are you specifically concerned about this season with respect to afm? This season's going to be unlike any other because of what we're seeing with the covid pandemic. One of our concerns is as kiddos come to the emergency room with respiratory symptoms everyone is testing appropriately for the coronavirus, but we have to test for other viruses as well. In this case, we are reminding our colleagues not to just des for the coronavirus but other viruses that could be related to afm. Reporter: What are signs and symptoms parents should be on the lookout for. The thing to remember is often there is a preceding respiratory illness. A common cold, but 99.99999 -- keep going -- percent of colds, will never result in afm. It's afterwards, if you ever have a child who either shows symptoms of weakness, complains of weakness, or notice that they aren't using an arm or leg in the same way they normally do, that should definitely prompt you to seek medical attention to get an evaluation. Reporter: 4-year-old Camden Carr and his family have been dealing with the effects of afm for nearly two years. While Camden's condition has improved, it is clear his young life and body have been forever changed. To take care of someone who needs round-the-clock medical and nursing care is expensive. What kind of toll has it taken on you financially? Every day I get up, bill in the mail. I check my mailbox, I'll come back with another bill for him. Financially, I have lost everything. Reporter: What's on your mind as you think of Camden's future? I would like to see him being in school, having normal activities. More therapies, you know, physical therapies during the day. Moving forward, you know. I want to see him moving again. Reporter: Until there's a cure, experimental treatments and physical therapy are the only options, and while there's always a risk, Quinton's parents say it was one worth taking. Nice save, good job. Reporter: After a second surgery and months of therapy, finally, progress in the form of normalcy. Playing catch with dad. Today he continues to get stronger, he'll brag to you that he can lift a pound or couple pounds against graphity in actual weight. It's fun to see that. Reporter: But even with the recovery of some of the small things, Quinton still faces a one he will need to continue climbing every single day. He's an example of resiliency, an example of perseverance and just works hard at it every day and really doesn't complain. I'm proud of him that as far as he's come, I know it's not going to continue to slow him down in his future. We'll be right back.

