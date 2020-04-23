Doctors trying to understand COVID-19 symptoms left with more questions

Some patients with the coronavirus are seeing its damage in the heart, brain and kidneys, leading researchers to suspect an immune response is leading to potentially deadly blood clotting.
10:04 | 04/23/20

