Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton on whether general public should wear masks for coronavirus: Part 2

And now to the often confusing debate over masks in the face of this pandemic. While everyone agrees they are essential for first responders, there are mixed messages on whether we should all be wearing them. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: All around the country everyday Americans are joining the massive movement -- Measure from the front of your ear. Reporter: -- To help health It stays nice and snug to keep any germs out. Reporter: Even companies like Nordstrom are doing their part, helping populations at higher risk of getting sick and helping people just hoping for a little more protection. And they're doing it one stitch at a time. We appreciate it. Thank you. Reporter: People like Sarah Mauer in Michigan have sewn 60 masks for hospital workers so far. I feel great being able to help in the way that I can. Reporter: It's become a family affair in the Meyer household. In six days Judy, Conrad, and their daughter Natasha have made almost 200 masks. It's really amaing to see our community come together. Reporter: While there is no conclusive evidence that these homemade masks help prevent the spread of covid-19, top health officials seem to think they may be more helpful than they once thought. There is some rationale that the person in the street who may not know they're infected could actually prevent the spread to other people by wearing masks. Reporter: Even the president today says he's entertaining the idea. I could see something like that happening for a period of but I would hope it would be a very limited period of time. Reporter: Their comments follow the recommendations of leading specialists from Asia who are now saying that simple face masks and not hospital-grade masks may have played a role in helping them contain the coronavirus outbreak. The head of the Chinese center for disease control and prevention told "Science" magazine last Friday that the big mistake in the U.S. And Europe in my opinion is that people aren't wearing masks. Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others. People should be wearing a mask from the data we've looked at whenever they go out in public. Reporter: Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the university of San Francisco, wrote an editorial in the "Washington post" highlighting data from covid-19 success stories in Asian countries like South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, where everyone is wearing masks. I've analyzed scientific papers that have looked at the relationship between using masks and the transmission of covid-19 and similar kinds of viruses. And they all tell the same story, which is that wearing a mask can decrease transmission by up to 50%. So that could be enough to massively slow the spread of this disease. Our thanks to Steve osunsami. Now to dig deeper into the issue of masks, earlier I got a chance to talk to ABC news chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Hey, Jen. Hi, juju. You know, there's a big difference between the n95 masks we've all been hearing so much about versus the surgical mask versus a DIY, or a do-it-yourself mask. Can you clear up those differences for us? Yeah. So I have two examples of them right here. Let's start with the n95. They'll always say n95 somewhere on this mask. These masks are designed to keep viral particles out. They actually have to be fit tested to your face. And with any mask they have to be used properly or they can actually wind up doing more harm than good. Now, this is the routine surgical mask. This is designed to actually keep viral particles in. So that's why you hear we put these on sick patientso prevent them from spewing particles all over the room. And then this is your run-of-the-mill bandanna, which recently the CDC has said in a last resort can even offer some degree of protection for healthcare workers. Give us the dos and don'ts of how you wear these masks correctly because that's critical. I have seen countless images on television, in print of people wearing surgical masks and they're wearing them wrong. They're wearing them like this. Right. This does nothing. Right. It should be above the nose. This does nothing. And it should be -- that's right. And there's a little -- there's a firm kind of backbone in here like a collar stay. It should be pinched along the bridge of your nose. These, these N95s, and I'm not going to be able to totally put these on now, you'll see the two straps. They both have to go on the back of your head. One goes high up and one goes low down. I've seen pictures of people wearing them like this, flopping around. If you're not wearing it properly, you tend to touch your face more, readjust it, and then you're introducing contact transmission, which is obviously another thing we're trying to avoid. I know that DIY patterns are all the rage as people are sitting at home wondering what if anything they can do. What do you make of the sort of do-it-yourself model of face masks and could that be something that could afford people some level of protection? So first of all, I like the effort. I like the intention. I like where the people's minds and hearts are. We don't really have such great data on that. One study did show that with these fabric masks that they increase the risk of the person getting a respiratory infection 13-fold. But when you talk about data in general it's all over the place. There's no data that suggests that wearing a surgical mask doesn't help. But there are some that show no difference between these two masks. A lot of people are feeling like some protection is better than nothing. And if the CDC says a bandanna will do in a pinch, I think a lot of people are reaching for fabric. And I think in science we're always looking to reassess, reanalyze, reinvestigate, and explore other things. And it's important to keep an open mind in science and medicine just like in life. Well said. Thanks, Dr. Jen, as always for your wisdom. Thanks, juju. Up next, social distancing.

