'Dune' cast, director discuss taking on the sci-fi coming-of-age story

Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson star in the much-anticipated sci-fi epic, based on the best-selling cult favorite novel, and directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live