If she is able to look up to me, I can help her in a very positive way. Reporter: One of them shackled in a coffin-sized box. There were actually handcuffs on either side of this bed. Reporter: Another held captive for nearly 10 years in the infamous house of horrors. I thought about putting rat poison in his beans and then spraying like pine sol in his eyes. Reporter: A third kidnapped at 13, found bound and gagged in the basement of this home, her mother and brother murdered. Knowing that you can never say mom again. It's the worst feeling in the world. My name is Denise husband Kins. Katie beers. Gina Dejesus. CARA chamberlain. Sarah Maynard. Reporter: These women, survivors of the nation's most notorious abductions, brought together by Elizabeth smart. Nothing prepares you for being kidnapped and nothing prepares you for life after. Reporter: In 2002, she was kidnapped at knifepoint from her Salt Lake City home, her family pleading for her safe return. It's time for her to come home. Reporter: The then 14-year-old endured nine months of physical and psychological torture at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and wife Wanda barzee before she was rescued and reunited with her family. It's real. It's real. Elizabeth is happy. She's well. And we are so happy to have her back in our arms. This is Jayme Closs' missing poster. Reporter: Now in a lifetime special, "Smart justice: The Jayme Closs" case, Elizabeth smart and the other members of this tragic sisterhood offer their unique insights to help 13-year-old kidnapping victim Jayme Closs. We want Jimmy to know she is one of us. My mission is simple, to help Jayme move forward and heal. Reporter: Closs just the most recent high-profile kidnapping that horrified the nation. Randomly spotted at a bus stop by Patterson. According to authorities, after seeing her he knew that was the girl he was going to take. Patterson broke into the family home, murdered her parents and abducted Jayme, taking her in the trunk of his car to his home in Gordon, Wisconsin, 70 miles away. An amber alert was issued. For weeks volunteers looked for signs that Jayme was still alive. She was held captive for three months. Jayme telling authorities she was forced to stay under his twin-sized bed for hours without food or water. On January 10th when Patterson told Jayme she was leaving for a few hours, she seized an opportunity to escape. Jayme is the hero in this case, there's no question about it. Reporter: Investigators say Jayme fled the house, running into the arms of Jean nutter, a social worker out walking her dog. I saw a young woman approach she was crying and said, I need help, I don't know where I am, I'm lost. Please help me. Reporter: When nutter asked the frightened teen where she was coming from, Jayme pointed at the house across the street. I kept telling Jayme, don't worry, everything's going to be okay. Reporter: Wanting to put distance between them and her captor's house, nutter brought Jayme down the road to the home of Peter and Kristin. It was like seeing a ghost, for real. It was -- I mean, it took my breath away, you know. I'm still -- it's kind of hard for me to wrap my mind around it. Reporter: Incredibly Jayme was able to give a name and description for Patterson, even providing authorities with a vehicle description that ultimately led to his arrest. In cases like this, we often need a big break. It was Jayme herself who gave us that break. Reporter: Jayme is now living with her aunt. A month after her escape they released a statement. Jayme greatly appreciates each and every gift as well as the many cards and letters, the statement said, the many kind words have been a source of great comfort to her. In March Jake Patterson pled guilty to two counts of homicide and one count of kidnapping. He now faces the possibility of life in prison and will be sentenced in may. The way he targeted Jayme was eerie similar to what happened to Elizabeth smart in Utah. I was clothes shopping with my mom when my captor saw me. As soon as he saw me, he decided that I was the girl he was going to kidnap. Reporter: In the lifetime special, another connection is highlighted. Sarah Maynard's kidnapper also killed her family. I think your case is probably the closest to Jayme's. Of course we feel days where we feel hopeless and we want to give up. I'm sure all of us feel that way. But we can't. Losing my mother is one of the hardest things in life. You have to -- I just feel so bad for you, I'm sorry. I just can't print what you had to go through. You're amazing and strong. Thank you. I just want you to know that. Reporter: Elizabeth smart visited Wisconsin, offering support to the community. I just want you to know that Jayme is an extraordinary young woman. Because despite the horrors that she saw, despite the terrible things that she suffered, she still escaped. I mean, that takes more strength than I can ever imagine. Reporter: Smart and the other abduction survivors hope that by speaking out and reaching out, their stories will help Jayme move for ward. I'm a social worker. What can we do to advocate for families and children who are victims? Obviously securing them is a really good thing to begin with, which I'm sure you already know. Helping them to understand that they do have options. Being able to make choices again for yourself. As a victim, as a survivor, it's so empowering. Reporter: As the women know all so well, it's much more complicated than that. I feel that when we're rescued, that yay, happy ending, it's all over. Literally the newspaper said that, happy ending. It's not an ending. The book doesn't close and I just vanish. A lot of people have asked me, why didn't you do this? Like, if they knew what they would do if they were kidnapped. I was physically chained up, I was also manipulated and told if I ran he'd kill me, he'd kill my family. I ultimately felt like those mentions were much stronger bonds than the actual chains that I was held with. Reporter: And while Jayme is safe at home, this sisterhood of survivors knows this is just the first step in recovering from the unthinkable. "Smart justice" premieres tomorrow night on lifetime.

