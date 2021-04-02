Emails show clinicians fear NFL concussion payout protocol is discriminatory: Part 2

More
Data suggests that race-based adjustments to cognitive test scores make it more difficult for Black players to qualify.
5:26 | 02/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emails show clinicians fear NFL concussion payout protocol is discriminatory: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:26","description":"Data suggests that race-based adjustments to cognitive test scores make it more difficult for Black players to qualify.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"75677565","title":"Emails show clinicians fear NFL concussion payout protocol is discriminatory: Part 2","url":"/Nightline/video/emails-show-clinicians-fear-nfl-concussion-payout-protocol-75677565"}