Estranged husband of Erika Jane, Tom Girardi found guilty of wire fraud

A federal court jury in Los Angeles found Tom Girardi, a once esteemed attorney, guilty of wire fraud for embezzling over $15 million from clients.

August 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live