Transcript for 'Evil monster': The gruesome case of Colo. man who killed pregnant wife, kids

How could a seemingly Normal husband and father annihilate his entire family? For what? Reporter: It's the ultimate question. Why Chris Watts, an outwardly loving spouse and father, murdered his pregnant wife and two little girls. I have no idea who gave you the right to take their lives. Reporter: After pleading guilty to murder charges, Watts faced his wife's parents during an emotional sentencing hearing. This is the heartless one, the evil monster who dare you take the lives of my daughter, Shannan, Bella, Celeste and Niko. I trusted you to take care of them, not kill them. Reporter: Watts remained stoically silent. Would you like to make a statement? Reporter: As the judge sentenced him to five consecutive life sentences with no possibility for parole. This is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handled out of the thousands of cases that I have seen. Reporter: Now suggestions of a secret life are emerging. He was having an affair. The woman, speaking out to the Denver post, calling him a liar. She says the two began a physical relationship in early July and saw each other four to five times a week. He's created two worlds and he's decided he's going get rid of one of them because it's now a burden. Reporter: Watts and his wife Shannan appear to be the picture perfect family. He was the one for me, and he is amazing. Reporter: Living in Colorado, they had a baby on the way. So pink means? That's just the test. Reporter: In social media videos, Watts played the part of loving husband and doting father to Bella and Celeste. My daddy is a hero. Reporter: But back in August, that story of suburban bliss began to VEL when Watts' pregnant wife and daughters went missing. Shannan, Bella, Celeste, if you're out there, just come back. Reporter: But just one day after that interview, Watts confesses to murder. Mr. Watts, why did you kill your wife and two children? Reporter: Irrevocably shattering that image of a loving father. It all started the morning of Monday, August 13th, when something went horribly wrong. I called her and texted her several times. Reporter: Nicole, Shannan's friend, had seen her that morning around 2:00 A.M., dropping her off at home. Just hours later, Shannan, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and her 3 and 4-year-old daughters, Celeste and Bella, go missing. I knew she had a doctor's appointment that morning. She didn't show up for it. I'm just worried sick. I don't know where she's at. This is completely unlike her. Reporter: She called Shannan's husband, Chris. Chris told her the last time he saw his wife and kids was that morning at 5:15 when he left for work. After I called her and texted her once, it was like, maybe she was just busy. When her friend showed up, that's when it registered, this isn't right. Reporter: Chris says he rushed home and Nicole called police. I'm just concerned. Shannan, if you're hearing this or you're out there, please, please let somebody know you're okay. Reporter: By Tuesday afternoon, Chris Watts is talking to local TV stations. If somebody has her, just please bring her back. Reporter: Interviews that first evoke sympathy but on closer examination, suspicion. Watts revealing that he and his wife had exchanged words the morning she vanished. It wasn't like an argument. We had an emotional conversation but I'll leave it at that. But it's -- I just want them back. If you watch his interview, first of all, it's very flat. It's unemotional. He spends a lot of the time rocking back and forth and he also holds himself like I'm doing right now. That's a defensive posture. That's saying, I'm not going to let you in. I'm going to control what I'm going to say. Reporter: That Tuesday night, Watts goes to visit friends Amanda and Nick. They spoke with my colleague, Clayton. Did it ever cross your mind to even ask him if he was involved in the disappearance of his own family? We admitted this doesn't look good for Chris. Reporter: Then on Wednesday, everything changed with this bombshell. A heartbreaking outcome to the story we have been tracking all week, the confession of a father. Reporter: Late Wednesday night, Watts is arrested. By Thursday, police are at the oil fields where Watts used to work. They find three bodies, Shannan's in a shallow grave, the bodies of Bella and Celeste submerged for days in oil tanks. Days later -- This afternoon, my office filed formal charges against Christopher Lee Watts. Reporter: Nine charges against Watts are filed, including five counts of first-degree murder and one for unlawful termination of a pregnancy. His motive was simple, "Younger now." He had a desire for a fresh start, to begin a relationship with a new love that overpowered all decency and feelings for his wife, daughters and unborn son. Reporter: Just days ago the woman who was having an affair with Chris Watts spoke to the Denver post, telling the paper, he's a liar. He lied about everything. According to Nicole Kessinger, Watts wooed her. She noticed that he didn't wear a wedding ring, allegedly telling her he was separated and at the end of the divorce proceedings. But that persona unravelled right before her eyes when news reports announced Watts' family had disappeared and Watts presented himself to the world as a happily married man, begging for his family's return. Kessinger telling "The Denver post," I found out he was still married and his wife was 15 weeks pregnant, thinking, if he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about? Kessinger reportedly went to the police who eventually arrested Watts. The inexplicable nature of what he did is -- you can't understand it. He wants a girlfriend, he wants a life that's free and easy without all the complications and the financial entanglements of a typical family life. So that's how you get from a picture of one thing to a reality of another. Reporter: On November 6th, Watts pled guilty to murder in exchange for prosecutors taking the death penalty off the table, a decision endorsed by Shannan's family at yesterday's sentencing hearing. I didn't want death for you, because that's not my right. Your life is between you and god now and I pray that he has mercy for you. You heartless monster, you have -- you have to live with this vision every day of your life, and I hope you see that every time you close your eyes at night. Reporter: Prosecutors revealed gut wrenching details about how Watts killed his wife and daughters. Your honor, understand very clearly, Bella fought back for her life. She bit her tongue multiple times before she died. She fought back for her life. As her father smothered her. Reporter: Shannan's family is now filing a civil suit as well, hoping to prevent Watts from benefitting from this case in the future. It's very, very important to the family that Chris Watts never be able to receive a dime from any of these murders. Nobody's going to be be able to bring back Shannan or Bella or Celeste, but Chris Watts will never see the outside of a jail cell for the rest of his life ever. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Lindsey Davis in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.