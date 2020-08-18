-
Now Playing: DNC 2020: Night 1 key moments
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders kick off Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: Protests and the Presidency: Has unrest impacted Joe Biden’s run?
-
Now Playing: Top university halts in-person reopening 1 week after classes begin
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders to kick off Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Remote learning drives up child care costs
-
Now Playing: US Postal Service under scrutiny over mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old boy in foster care receives thousands of adoption submissions
-
Now Playing: Washington Football Team hires NFL’s 1st Black Team president
-
Now Playing: 3 police officers wounded in 16-hour police standoff
-
Now Playing: 70,000 still without power a week after powerful Midwest derecho
-
Now Playing: 56 million people across the country on excessive heat alert, fueling wildfires
-
Now Playing: Postmaster general to testify before Congress amid controversial USPS changes
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris gives Biden a bounce in polls
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro calls for postmaster general to testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Pelosi calls House back to address USPS concerns
-
Now Playing: Dancing traffic controller brightens drivers’ day
-
Now Playing: NASCAR driver's emotional return to the track after crash
-
Now Playing: Lightning strike sizzles tree in South Carolina