Transcript for Experts discuss what Barrett’s confirmation would mean for Roe v. Wade

The scotus confirmation hearings for judge Amy coney Barrett are under way, her standing on health care and abortion rights under scrutiny. How may she affect people casting their ballot in the election. I spoke to a two ladies. Thank you for joining us. Yvette, let's start with you, so much of the hearing was on healthcare, and there's concern that Amy coney Barrett will overturn the affordable care act. How is it being tee'ed up as an election issue. If folks come down with covid, they are worried about being able to pay for the medical services they need. That is always going to be a issue. What we had mow about the affordable care act, it extended health care to millions of people and people are afraid of what happens if that gets removed without a replacement. So far the GOP is continuing to threaten the ACA, including a case that we think is tee'ed up in time for Amy coney Barrett's installation if she is confirmed, that would take away health care for 20 million people in the time they need it most. So certainly an issue that we are hearing on the campaign trail, certainly something that a lot of candidates up and down the ticket are talking about. And I think it will be an issue that voters will think about when they cast their votes. You are talking about a replacement. The president has not given out a plan to replace the ACA. Which he has been promising for four years now, how does it hurt him and his had coat-tails given that it was a winning issue for Democrats in 2018 during the mid terms? Well, I think he should put out a plan, certainly it is something that voters care very deeply about. There's certainly elements of Obama care that were very unpopular. Including the cost of premiums which went up over the life cycle of the bill. Or its tenure in government, I would say. Mostly we will see it play out on the pre-existing continues debate. Every Republican, and democratic senator is for protecting pre-existing conditions. It's a legislative issue, it's not a court issue. It does not belong in the court. The court should not be legislating from the bench. They should not be prescribing policy. They should be interpreting the law and ruling on it. And so, this, where there's a will there's a way. If congress can pass a law that is superior to Obama care, it can protect pre-existing conditions, it can lower the can cost of health care, and it belongs in the legislative body. But tonight the president was in Florida, his first rally since his covid diagnosis, and there were thousands of supporters mostly maskless, appealing to his base. How does this play, do you think, as a political campaign strategy? We continue to see time after time Donald Trump not taking this seriously. And it is not only tone the deaf, it's getting to the point where it's feeling insensitive. It's feeling hurtful. Particularly for the growing number of people who are contracting the virus and the growing number of people dying from it. Interest so I don't understand -- so I don't understand what he gains from this. He has contracted and it a smif can't amount of people around him have contracted it. We have lost people from it. And I think folks are starting to wonder, does he get it? Is it intentional? It's not a hoax, it's real and again, folks want to see a president who relates to the struggle that they are in and all you have to do is wear a mask and be socially distant. I don't know why he cannot rise to the moment. I think it continues to alienate him with people across the spectrum, Republican and Democrat, rich, poor, black, white, who have come face to face with this disease and have been deeply impacted by it in a negative way. Sarah, let's think for a moment about suburban women voters who are so crucial for a trump victory. In a 2019 poll, 77% of Americans supported roe V. Wade and in that same poll, half of suburban women, that crucial sector said they would not support a presidential candidate that would appoint judges to overturn roe, how do Republicans walk the fine line in this election year? Look, abortion is one of the most emotional issues on both sides of the aisle. You get about 10% of the democratic base, and 10% of Republican base that vote on the issue exclusively. So it is charged. So, you know, so much of the abortion debate really is around the edges. I think Republicans have to be true to themselves. They have to be reasonable in their language. And most importantly they have to be very, very careful because it is an issue that is affected a lot of families. And it is, it can be very, very painful. So, language really matters when you are talking about had this issue. It sure does. Thank you both for your insights with three weeks to go until election night, thank you both. . Here we go. Thank you, juju. Thank you.

