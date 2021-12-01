Transcript for Experts on whether Trump will be removed by 25th Amendment or 2nd impeachment

President trump remaining defiant in the face of growing outrage and possible second impeachment that may redefine his legacy. I spoke to Republican strategy Eickhoff and chief legal analyst and ABC news contributor. Thank you all for joining us. Seems unlikely pence will invoke 25th amendment meanwhile house will impeach as early as Wednesday but only few senators have spoke out against president trump how likely will the senate vote to convict? I think it's unlikely, the Democrats who control the senate would need 17 Republicans to join them. The interesting politics, there's two ways to look at this, I think from the Republicans perspective if you did vote to impeach it would be a chance to be done with Donald Trump, he would not be able to run for president again, there's a number of individuals very ambitious who might find themselves have a turn of heart if they get Donald Trump off the stage, I think it's unlikely but will be part of the debates if in fact it happens. The other side, Democrats have to decide, do we really want to the spend the first hundred days of Joe Biden's administration talking about Donald Trump? There's a real political calculus, they're caught up in the emotion rightly so, they got to think of the politics long-term and I don't think the politics of this is good for Democrats. Dan, I know you're hearing the charges are already evolving, it looks like impeachment trial would happen only after Donald Trump of leaves office how might that play out. Something that's never happened with the president of the United States an impeachment trial occurring after he's already left. There San open question as to whether that's doable but most seem to believe that it would be. It's happened before in the non-presidential sense. But that's going to be one of the areas I expect the defense team to focus on. To say they shouldn't even be allowed to have this trial and you mentioned that the article has been evolving, I think you're going to see a focus from the house Democrats in particular not just on what happened on January 6th leading right up to the event but also the weeks before hand. You're now seeing addition Al language which talks about this lie that the president was perpetting again and again about a stolen election. It's interesting, I'm curious if you think of impeachment more as a symbolic move or something that in fact political and personal repercussions for him down the road. I think it's a combination of all of that. When you have someone that's a leader of a movement like this that's turned into a cult of personality it's important to make sure that the leader of that movement is de-platformed, that their power is taken away, that they are ineffectual, isolated. Otherwise they're emboldend to do more. I think the people trying to say let's just let him go away and not get caught up in the emotion of this, let's just move on, that's a mistake because we see -- we underestimated this movement in the past that Donald Trump has stoked and it's clear they're not going away. We're also seeing Donald Trump is paying a price personally. It's reported tonight banks that are doing business with his company are liquidating his assets and closing his accounts and no longer doing business with him, PGA pulled their golf tournament in 2022 from his bed minister location so it is having personal and political is consequences as we speak. In part he's been told that would open him up to threat of civil lawsuits could the president or don Jr. Or Rudy Guiliani be held accountable? Yeah they could be in theory. Let's be clear. The self-pardon is uncertain as to whether it would hold up of but it's definitely a bad look. Right. For the president to be pardoning himself. And could that encourage more civil lawsuits, sure it could. Anyone, any time you can demonstrate that someone is what's called the proximate cause of something like a crime, something where someone gets hurt, injured, et cetera, can be the subject of six lawsuits, but I don't think it's going to be easy, the civil lawsuits, yes they're a danger. Yes they will happen. I expect the president will get sued but that doesn't necessarily mean those kind of lawsuits will be simple. The self-pardon was complicated political issue and more went into it than simply the fear of lawsuits. President trump has been largely silenced on social media in far-right sites like Parler have been taken down does it hurt him or galvanize his base. Clearly it's having serious financial pressure on the president and will continue for some time but I do think there is a backlash effect where his base which is very, very large, you got to keep in Y a very small piece of his base is that fringe that showed up at that capitol, very scary, very dangerous, but the other 70 -- you know, 69.5 million people don't think like that. But they're looking at this saying, oh, you're kicking him off Twitter, you're silencing Parler, it does beg a question, which is to say, at what point is it enough. What Donald Trump did entirely different than, you know, a conservative on Parler who likes it as their platform for opinions. I think it back fires. Clearly a lot more debate ahead, thank you all for your time and insights. We'll be right back.

