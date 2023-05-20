Family holds funeral for Jordan Neely as activists demand change

ABC News' Byron Pitts spoke exclusively to the great aunt of Jordan Neely in the wake of his death on a New York City subway.

May 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live