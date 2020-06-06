-
Now Playing: Demands for justice in death of Breonna Taylor
-
Now Playing: How moms are talking to their kids about race in the US and what they are learning
-
Now Playing: Keeping the faith, dealing with grief and taking action after George Floyd's death
-
Now Playing: April 29th, 1992 - Freedom for the four white policemen, videotaped as they beat King
-
Now Playing: Ahmaud Arbery had been hit by a truck, called racial slur before death
-
Now Playing: George Floyd is the latest in a history of police-involved deaths in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Trayvon Martin Case: Widespread Outrage
-
Now Playing: Black Lives Matter founder, DC educator on George Floyd arrests, impact of protests
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's family reacts to charges against all 4 officers involved in his death
-
Now Playing: Living, reporting and being black in America
-
Now Playing: Friends reflect on George Floyd's life in Houston as protests in the city continue
-
Now Playing: Why a police chief joined forces with Black Lives Matter at George Floyd protest
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses US amid protests, George Floyd's brother reflects on his life
-
Now Playing: Former officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck charged with murder, protests spread
-
Now Playing: A history of civil unrest in the US: Frustrations over injustice, slow pace of change
-
Now Playing: More than 100,000 lives lost to COVID-19, loved ones share their stories
-
Now Playing: Protests erupt in violence after George Floyd’s killing
-
Now Playing: Violence against people of color has long history in the US
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s death reopens old wounds of similar police-involved incidents