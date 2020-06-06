Transcript for Family mourns Breonna Taylor on what would’ve been her 27th birthday

Say her name. Today would have been brionna Taylor's 27th birthday. She loved life. She'd light up a room. People need to know that brionna Taylor mattered. But instead of celebrating, her family is in mourning, seeking comfort in her memory. Three police officers stormed her home, executing a no-knock search warrant for someone else. Family lawyers say her boyfriend fired a shot, fearing intruders. The officers fired 20 rounds in return, killing her. The young woman who had dreams of being a nurse taken too soon. Say her name! Brionna Taylor. As echoes of justice are heard around the country -- Black lives matter. For Courtney Riley, this is personal. She also turns27 this year. It's really hard. I do see myself in her. It could be my kids, it could be Kimberly crenshaw, creator of #say her name, says black women cannot be forgotten in the fight against unjust policing. Say her name attempts to make the death of black women an active part of this conversation. If black lives really do matter, all black lives have to matter. That means black lives across gender have to be lifted up.

