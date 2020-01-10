A family given a Texas island in 1759, sold later, seeks royalties never paid

Connie Gonzales is an heir to Jose Nicolas Ballí, who was given Padre Island by the King of Spain. After a 22 year search, she learned her family was owed mineral royalties from selling the land.
3:11 | 10/01/20

A family given a Texas island in 1759, sold later, seeks royalties never paid

